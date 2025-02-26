‘I can rebuild Pakistan team in a year,’ claims former India cricketer

Pakistan's Naseem Shah (third from left) celebrates with teammates after dismissing New Zealand's Will Young (unpictured) during the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 match at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on February 19, 2025. — Reuters

KARACHI: Yograj Singh, father of former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has offered to coach Pakistan men’s cricket team following their early exit from the ongoing ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025.

Pakistan, hosting an ICC tournament after a massive gap of 29 years, were knocked out just five days after the commencement of the eight-team tournament, courtesy of their back-to-back defeats against New Zealand and arch-rivals India respectively.

As a result, the hosts and defending champions were heavily criticised by several former cricketers like Wasim Akram, Shoaib Akhtar, Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik.

The former cricketers’ criticism, however, did not sit well with Yograj, who slammed them for saying harsh things about the team and instead advised them to contribute to their improvement.

Yograj was specifically irked by Akram’s remarks, in which he slammed the green shirts for their diet preferences, including bananas.

"I think it was the second, or the third drinks break. And I saw a plate full of bananas coming out for players to eat. Even monkeys don't have so many bananas. And it's their diet. Had it been out captain Imran Khan, he would have given me a beating over it," Akram said during a programme.

“Wasim Akram should be ashamed for saying such things. Shoaib Akhtar, another big player, is saying bad things. Wasim is earning money doing commentary. Go back to your country, organise a camp for these players. I want to see which one of you can help Pakistan win the World Cup, and if not, then resign," Yograj was quoted by an Indian news website.

Yograj Singh, who played one Test and six ODIs for India, then went on to claim that he could rebuild the Pakistan team in one year by coaching if given a chance.

“I can coach them. I will build this team in one year and you’ll remember it,” Yograj concluded.