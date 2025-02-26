Ibrahim Zadran breaks multiple records with 177-run knock against England

Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran celebrates reaching the 150-run mark during the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 match against England at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 26, 2025. — Reuters

LAHORE: Afghanistan’s rising opening batter Ibrahim Zadran shattered two major records with his enterprising 177-run knock against England in the eighth match of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.

The right-handed batter took the attack back to the England bowlers in his side’s must-win game and smashed 12 fours and six sixes on his way to a 146-ball 177.

With his monumental knock, Zadran registered the highest individual score in the history of the Champions Trophy, going past England’s Ben Duckett, who had scored 165 against arch-rivals Australia in England’s campaign opener of the ongoing edition at the same venue.

Highest individual scores in Champions Trophy history



Batter Score Opposition Year Ibrahim Zadran 177 England 2025 Ben Duckett 165 Australia 2025 Nathan Astle 145* USA 2004 Andy Flower 145 India 2002 Sourav Ganguly 141 South Africa 2000

Zadran’s 177 is also the highest individual score by an Afghanistan batter in ODIs, breaking his own record of 162, which came in 2022 against Sri Lanka.



Highest individual scores for Afghanistan in ODIs



Batter Score Opposition Year Ibrahim Zadran 177 England 2025 Ibrahim Zadran 162 Sri Lanka 2022 Rahmanullah Gurbaz 151 Pakistan 2023 Azmatullah Omarzai 149 Sri Lanka 2024 Rahmanullah Gurbaz 145 Bangladesh 2023

Ibrahim Zadran's batting exploits helped Afghanistan amass a massive total of 325/7 in their must-win Champions Trophy 2025 match.

The score is now the highest by Afghanistan in ICC Men’s ODI tournaments, surpassing their previous best of 291/5 against Australia at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.