Ibrahim Zadran breaks multiple records with 177-run knock against England

Ibrahim's knock helps Afghanistan record their highest total in ICC Men's ODI tournaments

By Web Desk
February 26, 2025
Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran celebrates reaching the 150-run mark during the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 match against England at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 26, 2025. — Reuters

LAHORE: Afghanistan’s rising opening batter Ibrahim Zadran shattered two major records with his enterprising 177-run knock against England in the eighth match of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.

The right-handed batter took the attack back to the England bowlers in his side’s must-win game and smashed 12 fours and six sixes on his way to a 146-ball 177.

With his monumental knock, Zadran registered the highest individual score in the history of the Champions Trophy, going past England’s Ben Duckett, who had scored 165 against arch-rivals Australia in England’s campaign opener of the ongoing edition at the same venue.

Highest individual scores in Champions Trophy history

BatterScoreOppositionYear
Ibrahim Zadran 177England2025
Ben Duckett165Australia2025
Nathan Astle 145*USA2004
Andy Flower 145India2002
Sourav Ganguly 141South Africa2000

Zadran’s 177 is also the highest individual score by an Afghanistan batter in ODIs, breaking his own record of 162, which came in 2022 against Sri Lanka.

Highest individual scores for Afghanistan in ODIs

BatterScoreOppositionYear
Ibrahim Zadran177England2025
Ibrahim Zadran162Sri Lanka2022
Rahmanullah Gurbaz151Pakistan2023
Azmatullah Omarzai149Sri Lanka2024
Rahmanullah Gurbaz145Bangladesh2023

Ibrahim Zadran's batting exploits helped Afghanistan amass a massive total of 325/7 in their must-win Champions Trophy 2025 match.

The score is now the highest by Afghanistan in ICC Men’s ODI tournaments, surpassing their previous best of 291/5 against Australia at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. 

