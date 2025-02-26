Home
Latest
Champions Trophy
Cricket
▼
International
Leagues
Domestic
Football
▼
Leagues
International
Hockey
Off Beat
▼
WWE
Social Buzz
Gossip
Digital
Other Sports
▼
Tennis
Mountaineering
Motorsport
MMA
Basketball
Esports
Golf
Videos
Athletics
Squash
Boxing
Baseball
Olympics
☰
Digital
Champions Trophy 2025: Is India benefiting from playing at single venue?
India is playing its Champions Trophy 2025 matches in Dubai, despite Pakistan being the host
By Web Desk
February 26, 2025
Comments
Submit
LATEST NEWS
Is Iftikhar Ahmed eyeing national team return?
Should Sarfaraz Ahmed be reinstated as Pakistan captain after Champions Trophy debacle?
Champions Trophy 2025: Luck or lapses for Pakistan?
Champions Trophy 2025: Indian journalists granted Pakistan visa
More From Digital
Champions Trophy: Fans slam Pakistan team after New Zealand defeat
Champions Trophy: Were Pakistan too dependent on Fakhar Zaman?
Champions Trophy: Karachi fans turn up in large number for Pakistan-New Zealand clash
Mohammad Rizwan confirms Babar Azam to continue open in Champions Trophy
Will Haris Rauf be ready for Champions Trophy 2025 opener?
Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan team fans gathered outside National Stadium
'Stop calling me King,' says Babar Azam
Karachi fans ignite Champions Trophy spirit with new stadium unveiling
Comments