Aqib Javed rejects calls for major team overhaul after Champions Trophy exit

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan's interim head coach, Aqib Javed, has dismissed suggestions of making sweeping changes to the national squad following their disappointing performance in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Speaking to the media ahead of Pakistan's final Champions Trophy group match against Bangladesh, Aqib highlighted that defeats are a collective responsibility rather than the fault of a few individuals.

“A common fan watching the match wants an explanation for why the team lost. But there’s no single reason or just one or two players to blame—the entire team lost,” Aqib said.

Defending the squad, the former pacer asserted that Pakistan fielded its best available players for the tournament.

“Shaheen, Haris, and Naseem—everyone knows they are our best pacers and the future of Pakistan,” he stated.

“As for Babar Azam, tell me, who else is at his level right now? People keep saying to change the team entirely, but look at the experience level—except for Babar, no one in this squad has played 100 matches.

“Yes, they have talent and past performances to back them up, but in recent games, they underperformed. That doesn’t mean they don’t belong in the team.”

Aqib also reminded critics that this same group had secured historic series wins in Australia and South Africa.

“This is the same squad that won series in Australia and South Africa, creating history. We’ve already introduced several new players and are trying to build a stronger team,” he said.

“Just because we lost doesn’t mean we should overhaul the squad and bring in an entire U19 team.”

Despite Pakistan’s struggles in the Champions Trophy, he remains optimistic about the team’s direction.

“In my opinion, this team is already getting better and is heading in the right direction. But, unfortunately, we didn’t perform well in the Champions Trophy,” he concluded.

For the unversed, despite being the tournament hosts and defending champions, Pakistan became the first team to be eliminated after consecutive defeats—first against New Zealand in the curtain-raiser and then against arch-rivals India on February 23 in Dubai.

The tournament will continue until March 9.