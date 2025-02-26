Rawalpindi weather update ahead of Pakistan-Bangladesh Champions Trophy match

Covers are on the ground due to rain ahead of the Champions Trophy clash between South Africa and Australia at the Rawalpindi cricket stadium on February 25, 2025. — X

RAWALPINDI: The final group-stage match of the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025 between Pakistan and Bangladesh, scheduled for Thursday at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, is likely to be affected by rain.

According to the weather forecast for February 27, the daytime temperature is expected to reach a high of 67°F, with a RealFeel temperature of 64°F and a RealFeel Shade temperature of 63°F.

The forecast predicts considerable cloudiness, with intermittent rain expected in the afternoon.

The maximum UV index is rated low at 1. Winds will be blowing from the east at 9 mph, with gusts reaching up to 27 mph. The probability of precipitation is high at 88%, with an estimated total rainfall of 0.39 inches.

Rainfall is expected to last for approximately four hours, coinciding with the predicted duration of precipitation. Additionally, there is a 21% chance of thunderstorms, with extensive cloud cover reaching up to 99%.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan’s campaign in the Champions Trophy 2025 came to an abrupt end following consecutive defeats in their group-stage matches against New Zealand and India.

The Green Shirts, who won the prestigious title in 2017 under Sarfaraz Ahmed’s captaincy, began their title defense against New Zealand.

However, having already suffered two defeats against the Black Caps in a recent tri-nation ODI series involving South Africa, Pakistan struggled once again.

On Sunday, New Zealand secured their place in the semifinals alongside India after defeating Bangladesh in Rawalpindi. Both teams earned four points from their two victories.

In their opening match, New Zealand posted a commanding total of 320/5, powered by centuries from opener Will Young and wicketkeeper-batter Tom Latham.

Pakistan’s bowlers found it difficult to contain the opposition, with Naseem Shah emerging as the most effective bowler, taking 2/63 in his 10 overs. However, Haris Rauf proved expensive, conceding 83 runs in his spell.

Chasing a target of 321, Pakistan fell short, managing only 260 runs before being bowled out in 47.2 overs. Returning all-rounder Khushdil Shah top-scored with a 49-ball 69, while Babar Azam contributed a painstaking 64 off 90 balls.

Facing a must-win clash against arch-rivals India in Dubai, Pakistan’s batting faltered once more, posting a modest 241 before being bowled out in the final over. Saud Shakeel was the top scorer with 62 off 76 balls, striking five boundaries.

India comfortably chased the 242-run target, winning by six wickets with 45 balls to spare, courtesy of a brilliant century from Virat Kohli. Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav starred with the ball, claiming 3/40 in nine overs.

With two losses, Pakistan’s hopes of qualifying for the semifinals hinged on other Group A results. However, New Zealand’s victory over Bangladesh officially ended their campaign.