Champions Trophy 2025: Aqib Javed reveals reason behind exclusion of Irfan Niazi & Sufiyan Muqeem

Irfan Khan Niazi (Left) celebrates after running out Rahmanullah Gurbaz during a warm-up match ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 between Pakistan Shaheens and Afghanistan at Gaddafi Stadium on February 14, 2025 in Lahore and an undated picture of Sufiyan Muqeem. — ICC/AFP

Pakistan's interim white-ball head coach, Aaqib Javed, has shed light on the exclusion of spinner Sufiyan Muqeem and middle-order batter Irfan Khan from the squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Addressing the media in Rawalpindi on Wednesday, ahead of Pakistan’s final group-stage match against Bangladesh, Aaqib responded to queries about the omission of the two young players.

He emphasised the importance of evaluating performances based on specific formats, noting their limited ODI experience.

“We often mix T20I performances with ODIs and other formats,” said Aqib.

“Irfan Khan has played only eight ODIs so far, and he hasn’t delivered any innings that made us feel we missed him or that he created a significant impact,” he added.

Regarding Sufiyan Muqeem, the former pacer clarified that the young spinner remains in Pakistan’s long-term plans but requires more experience.

“We picked him based on his potential. He made his ODI debut in South Africa, and before that, he performed well in T20Is in Zimbabwe, which earned him a spot on the South Africa tour,” he added.

“But the reality is, he has played only one ODI so far, hasn’t played many List A matches, and hasn’t even made his first-class debut yet.

“We rested Abrar Ahmed from the last ODI against South Africa to ensure he [Sufiyan Muqeem] at least got a game. We brought him in ourselves, and we know exactly where and how to utilize him in the future,” he concluded.

For the unversed, despite being the tournament hosts and defending champions, Pakistan became the first team to be eliminated after consecutive defeats—first against New Zealand in the curtain-raiser and then against arch-rivals India on February 23 in Dubai.

The tournament will continue until March 9.

The Green Shirts, who clinched the prestigious title in 2017 under Sarfaraz Ahmed’s leadership, began their title defense against New Zealand but struggled to make an impact in the tournament.

Pakistan will now take on Bangladesh in their final group-stage match on February 27 in Rawalpindi.