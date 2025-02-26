Mohammad Amir recalls Younis Khan’s firm stand on dressing room politics

Former Pakistan captain Younis Khan (Left) and left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir (Right) during 2009 T20 Wotld Cup final match against Sri Lanka in Lords on June 12, 2009. — AFP

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir has opened up about former captain Younis Khan’s handling of team groupings during his tenure as skipper.

Recalling Pakistan’s ODI series loss to New Zealand in 2009, Amir shared an incident where Younis called him and two other young players for a private discussion.

“He said ‘I know everything that has been happening with the team. I don’t need to tell you that but you are kids and you have to serve Pakistan cricket and stay away from these things,’” Amir revealed.

The left-arm pacer further highlighted Younis' leadership, stating that the veteran batsman took full responsibility for team matters.

“He went, ‘Whatever is going on, I will handle it. I am the leader and I will manage this.’ This is the role of a leader,” he said.

Younis Khan, who retired from international cricket in 2017, remains one of Pakistan’s greatest batsmen.

He finished his Test career with an average exceeding 50 and holds the unique distinction of scoring a triple-century and a double-century against India on Indian soil.

The legendary cricketer also led Pakistan to their only T20 World Cup victory in 2009 and remains the country’s highest Test run-scorer, surpassing the 10,000-run mark.

Following Pakistan’s T20 World Cup triumph, he retired from T20Is and later bid farewell to ODIs in November 2015.