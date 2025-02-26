Champions Trophy 2025: Jofra Archer breaks James Anderson’s long-standing ODI record

England pacer Jofra Archer (Left) during Champions Trophy match against Australia at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 22, 2025 and former James Anderson (Right) celebrates dismissing Bhuvneshwar Kumar of India during the One Day International match against India at The Gabba on January 20, 2015 in Brisbane. — ICC/AFP

LAHORE: England's right-arm pacer Jofra Archer delivered an exceptional performance in the Champions Trophy match against Afghanistan at the Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday, setting a new record in the process.

Archer, after claiming two early wickets in Afghanistan's innings, surpassed former England great James Anderson’s record to become the fastest England pacer to reach 50 wickets in ODI cricket.

Anderson previously held the record, having reached the milestone in 31 matches against the West Indies in 2004. However, the 29-year-old Archer eclipsed that feat by achieving 50 wickets in just 30 matches.

Fastest England Bowlers to 50 ODI Wickets:

Jofra Archer – 30 matches vs Afghanistan (2025)

James Anderson – 31 matches vs West Indies (2004)

Steve Harmison – 32 matches vs Australia (2005)

Steven Finn – 33 matches vs New Zealand (2013)

Darren Gough – 34 matches vs New Zealand (1997)

The overall record for the fastest bowler to take 50 wickets in ODIs is held by former Sri Lankan spinner Ajantha Mendis, who achieved the feat in just 19 matches back in 2009.

England, who lost their opening match against arch-rivals Australia, are currently engaged in their second fixture against Afghanistan in Lahore.

Batting first against Australia, England posted a record-breaking total of 351/8, the highest in Champions Trophy history.

Ben Duckett led the charge with a scintillating 165 off 143 balls. However, Australia successfully chased down the target in 47.3 overs, thanks to a dominant batting display.

Josh Inglis starred with a blistering 120 off 86 deliveries, while Alex Carey contributed a solid 69 off 63. Glenn Maxwell played a crucial cameo, smashing 32 off 15 balls to seal the victory for Australia.