Fakhar, Shaheen, Rizwan drop in latest ICC ODI rankings

An undated picture of Pakistan's opening batter Fakhar Zaman (Left), Pakistan's left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi and captain Mohammad Rizwan (Right) during Champions Trophy match against India in Dubai on February 23, 2025. — AFP/ICC

Pakistan's players experienced a significant decline in the latest ICC rankings following their underwhelming performances in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025.

Several key players have dropped in the rankings, reflecting their struggles in the tournament.

In the latest ICC ODI batters' rankings, opener Fakhar Zaman, who was initially ruled out of the tournament before making a comeback in the tri-nation ODI series for Pakistan, has dropped three places to 17th with 621 rating points.

Pakistan's white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan, who scored only three runs against New Zealand and 46 against arch-rivals India, failed to make an impact and has dropped four places from 16th to 20th with 616 points.

Imam-ul-Haq, who managed just 10 runs in his ODI comeback against India in Dubai, maintains his 32nd position with 582 points.

Opening batter Saim Ayub, who has been out of international action since suffering an injury during the South Africa Test series, has fallen eight places to 35th with 572 rating points.

Vice-captain Salman Ali Agha remains in 46th position with 544 points. He scored 42 runs in the opening match against New Zealand and 19 against India.

Meanwhile, India's batting superstar Virat Kohli has re-entered the top five in the ODI rankings. Kohli's brilliant 51st ODI century against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday has helped him gain one place, moving him to fifth in the latest rankings.

India continues to dominate the batting rankings, with opener Shubman Gill (first) and skipper Rohit Sharma (third) maintaining their spots in the top five, courtesy of their consistent performances in the ongoing tournament.

Gill has extended his lead at the top to 47 rating points, while Pakistan's former captain Babar Azam remains in second place despite struggling at the Champions Trophy.

New Zealand’s Will Young (up eight places to 14th), England’s Ben Duckett (up 27 places to 17th), and Rachin Ravindra (up 18 places to 24th) have made significant gains following their centuries in the tournament.

India’s KL Rahul (up two places to 15th) and South Africa’s Rassie van der Dussen (up three places to 16th) have also improved their rankings.

In the latest ICC ODI bowlers' rankings, Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi has suffered a major drop due to his poor performances in the ongoing tournament, falling five places from 4th to 9th with 619 rating points.

Right-arm pacer Haris Rauf has also seen a decline, dropping six places to 22nd with 553 points, while Naseem Shah has moved up two places to 42nd with 491 points.

Leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed, despite picking up only two wickets combined against India and New Zealand, has made a notable jump, climbing 26 places to 49th with 470 points.

Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshana retains the top spot in the ODI bowlers' rankings despite his team not participating in the Champions Trophy. Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan remains in second place.

South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj (up one place to fourth), New Zealand’s Matt Henry (up two places to sixth), and Australia’s Adam Zampa (up two spots to 10th) have all made gains within the top 10.

Meanwhile, South African pacer Kagiso Rabada (up four places to 16th) and New Zealand’s Michael Bracewell (up 31 places to 26th) are among the biggest movers.