Afghanistan win toss, elect to bat first against England in Champions Trophy 2025

LAHORE: Afghanistan have won the toss and elected to bat first against England in the eighth match of the Champions Trophy 2025 at the Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.
Playing XIs
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi.
England: Philip Salt, Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith(w), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(c), Liam Livingstone, Jofra Archer, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.
HEAD-TO-HEAD
England and Afghanistan have faced each other in three ODI matches, with England winning two and Afghanistan securing one victory.
FORM GUIDE
Afghanistan will be looking to regain their form after losing their Champions Trophy opener against South Africa in Karachi.
England, despite putting on a great show in their opening match against Australia, failed to secure a win and are now searching for a crucial victory against Afghanistan.
Afghanistan: W, NR, W, W, L (Most recent first)
England: L, L, L, L, L
