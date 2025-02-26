Afghanistan win toss, elect to bat first against England in Champions Trophy 2025

LAHORE: Afghanistan have won the toss and elected to bat first against England in the eighth match of the Champions Trophy 2025 at the Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.

Playing XIs

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

England: Philip Salt, Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith(w), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(c), Liam Livingstone, Jofra Archer, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

England and Afghanistan have faced each other in three ODI matches, with England winning two and Afghanistan securing one victory.

Matches played: 3

England won: 2

Afghanistan won: 1

FORM GUIDE

Afghanistan will be looking to regain their form after losing their Champions Trophy opener against South Africa in Karachi.

England, despite putting on a great show in their opening match against Australia, failed to secure a win and are now searching for a crucial victory against Afghanistan.

Afghanistan: W, NR, W, W, L (Most recent first)

England: L, L, L, L, L