Bangladesh likely to host Pakistan for white-ball series: report

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan bats during game one of the T20 International series against Bangladesh at Hagley Oval on October 07, 2022 in Christchurch. — AFP

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is considering hosting Pakistan for a white-ball series in July-August this year.

A BCB official confirmed on Tuesday that discussions are underway, but no final decision has been made yet. Both boards are optimistic about the proposed series, which includes three ODIs and three T20Is.

Media reports suggest that PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and BCB President Faruque Ahmed held discussions during Ahmed's recent visit to Dubai amid the ongoing Champions Trophy.

Bangladesh is already scheduled to tour Pakistan at the end of May for a three-match ODI and three-match T20I series as part of the ICC Future Tours Programme (FTP).

Now, the BCB is exploring the possibility of hosting Pakistan for another white-ball series in July-August.

"BCB and PCB are in discussions about it (playing three ODIs and three T20Is), and at the moment, both boards are positive about it," BCB Cricket Operations Head Shahriar Nafees said.

Following the Champions Trophy, Bangladesh’s next international assignment will be a two-Test series against Zimbabwe in mid-April, with matches scheduled in Sylhet and Chattogram.

Bangladesh is also set to host Sri Lanka in June-July for two Tests, three ODIs, and three T20Is, followed by a home series against India in August-September with the same format.

In September, Bangladesh will compete in the Asia Cup in India before hosting the West Indies in October for three Tests and three T20Is. They will conclude the year by hosting Ireland for two Tests, three ODIs, and three T20Is.