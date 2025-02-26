Former cricketer names this star to replace Rizwan as Pakistan’s captain

Pakistan team players pose in national team's new jersey for the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 7, 2025. — PCB

Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria backs opening batter Fakhar Zaman as a strong candidate to replace Mohammad Rizwan as Pakistan's future captain.

Kaneria's remarks come after Pakistan, led by Rizwan, became the first team to be eliminated from the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025—despite being the hosts and defending champions.

During a recent interview, the former spinner praised Fakhar's fearless approach and the impact he could bring to the team.

“He is fearless and will challenge you. He brings the X-factor. Yesterday (during the Pakistan-India match), Pakistan did not have him, as he was ruled out of the Champions Trophy due to injury. It must be acknowledged that he is an X-factor player," Kaneria said.

He further criticized the team management for not giving Fakhar enough encouragement, stating, “He is not given much support because it would disrupt Babar and Rizwan’s dominance. But he is a hardworking and courageous cricketer.”

The former spinner also emphasized the need for a change in Pakistan’s selection process, suggesting a more performance-driven approach.

He criticized the existing system, claiming that selections are often influenced by personal connections and PR rather than merit.

"If they do not produce results, they should be asked to pack their bags and leave. There should be strict guidelines. But here, teams are selected based on friendship and PR. When you build a team for your country, personal interests should not come first," he said.

"But here, everyone is running their own agenda. Players score a few runs and keep their place. Things don’t work this way. If you follow this approach, you will get results like this—Pakistan being eliminated from the Champions Trophy," he added.

The 44-year-old also took aim at Babar Azam’s batting performances, stating, "Babar has not scored runs for a long time. And when he does, it's against weaker teams like Zimbabwe. If he scores against big teams, then it would mean something. Right now, there is no real intent."

He further pointed out the lack of depth in Pakistan’s batting lineup, saying, "There is no depth in the batting. Salman Agha and Khushdil Shah contribute occasionally. Saud Shakeel is a technically correct batter. But Rizwan's bat seems to have stopped working. When the Champions Trophy squad was announced, it was clear that Pakistan would struggle to progress in the tournament."

For those unfamiliar, despite being the tournament hosts and defending champions, Pakistan became the first team to be eliminated after consecutive defeats—first against New Zealand in the curtain-raiser and then against arch-rivals India on February 23 in Dubai.

The tournament will continue until March 9.

The Green Shirts, who clinched the prestigious title in 2017 under Sarfaraz Ahmed’s leadership, began their title defense against New Zealand but struggled to make an impact in the tournament.