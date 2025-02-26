Ricky Ponting reveals key reason behind Pakistan’s Champions Trophy exit

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan (Left) during Champions Trophy match against India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on February 23, 2025 and former Australian captain Ricky Ponting (Right) during ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India between Australia and Afghanistan at Wankhede Stadium on November 07, 2023 in Mumbai. — ICC

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting has highlighted key reasons behind Pakistan's failure to reach the semifinal stage of the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Despite being the tournament hosts and defending champions, Pakistan became the first team to be eliminated after consecutive defeats—first against New Zealand in the curtain-raiser and then against arch-rivals India on February 23 in Dubai.

Speaking on The ICC Review, Ponting questioned whether Pakistan was utilizing its key players, particularly Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, to their full potential.

“They haven’t been able to give their best to the team. Those two guys had to step up and score big runs,” Ponting said.

“And they haven’t been able to do it in the first couple of games, which might be the reason why Pakistan didn’t make it to the semi-finals,” he added.

The former batting maestro also praised Indian star Virat Kohli for delivering in high-pressure matches.

“I’ve always said big games require big players. You need your stars to rise to the occasion, and there’s no bigger game for India than one against Pakistan,” he remarked.

“Your reputation is built on how you perform in the biggest contests on the international stage. So it’s no surprise to me that Kohli stepped up,” he concluded.

For the unversed, Pakistan officially became the first team, alongside Bangladesh, to be eliminated from the ongoing tournament.

The tournament will continue until March 9.

The Green Shirts, who clinched the prestigious title in 2017 under Sarfaraz Ahmed’s leadership, began their title defense against New Zealand but struggled to make an impact in the tournament.