Afghanistan vs England Live Score, Champions Trophy 2025, AFG vs ENG today match 08

Afghanistan and England face off in the ongoing Champions Trophy at the Gaddafi stadium in Lahore on February 26, 2025. — Geo Super

LAHORE: The eighth match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 between Afghanistan and England set for Wednesday is currently being played at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Head to Head

England and Afghanistan have met in three ODI matches, with England winning two and Afghanistan securing victory once.

Matches played: 3

England won: 2

Afghanistan won: 1

Afghanistan Squad for Champions Trophy

Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Farid Malik, Naveed Zadran.

Reserves: Darwish Rasooli, Bilal Sami.

England Squad for Champions Trophy

Jos Buttler (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Harry Brook, Rehan Ahmed, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood.