Carlo Ancelotti advises young Arda Guler about Real Madrid’s hierarchy

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti (left) speaks during a press conference at the Stade de Roudourou in Guingamp, France on January 28, 2025 and an undated picture of Arda Guler in action. — Reuters/AFP

Real Madrid's younger players must respect the hierarchy at the club, manager Carlo Ancelotti said on Tuesday amid Spanish media reports of 20-year-old Turkish forward Arda Guler's discontent at his supporting role as a substitute.

Guler, heralded as one of the most promising young forwards in Europe, has not played any minutes for Real in their last five matches in all competitions.

"Anyone who has any question can come to my office, my door is always open," Ancelotti told a press conference ahead of Wednesday's Spanish Cup semi-final first leg at Real Sociedad.

"I have heard that there is a so-called 'Guler Issue', but that case has not come to my knowledge here... For all the young players that come here, there is a process.

"It happened with Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr, Federico Valverde... And look where they are now. Due time is necessary when you join the best squad in the world. Everyone understands that and whoever doesn't, well, has to."

After being signed as 18-year-old prospects from South America, Rodrygo, Vinicius and Valverde spent their first few seasons with Real Madrid as substitute players and featured in the club's reserve squad.

Valverde spent a season on loan at Deportivo La Coruna before returning to become a key player in Real's winning Champions League campaigns in 2022 and 2024.

Carlo Ancelotti, whose side are second only on goal difference in the LaLiga standings and in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, said he had no issue with Arda Guler and that the player was training well.

"I am with the players every day. Every day I see (Guler) more or less happy and that's normal because I don't want to see a player happy when he doesn't play," Ancelotti said.

"I see a player who works, learns and wants to play. But this is from a small part of the time I spend with him. He spends a lot of time with other people and I don't know if they have the same idea that I have for him, for him to improve and to be able to play for Real Madrid... If that's the case, this is a lack of communication.

"There is a good atmosphere in the changing room right now. You see Kylian Mbappe who has arrived with humility, with a very low profile. In terms of ego, nothing has changed. The veterans teach by example and little by little the young players take a step forward to play a more important role."