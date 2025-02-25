No Pakistan player among retentions for The Hundred 2025

Oval Invincibles' Mohammad Amir (centre) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during The Hundred 2024 match against Birmingham Phoenix at The Oval in London on July 23, 2024. — ECB

LONDON: All eight teams of The Hundred announced their retentions ahead of the upcoming player draft for this year’s edition, featuring no Pakistani player.

According to the tournament’s guidelines, the participating teams were allowed to retain up to 10 players, including one centrally-contracted England player and a maximum of three overseas players.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Mohammad Amir, Imad Wasim, Haris Rauf and Usama Mir, who featured in the previous season, failed to retain their places in their respective team’s core groups.

Furthermore, for the first time in the league’s history, the teams were permitted to sign one overseas player through direct signing, the cut-off date for which was February 24.

As a result of the direct signings, top foreign players like Australia’s Steve Smith and Marcus Stoinis, South Africa’s David Miller, Faf du Plessis, and Heinrich Klaasen, New Zealand’s Trent Boult and Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan are set to feature in the eight-team tournament.

Squads for The Hundred 2025 Men’s Competition

Birmingham Phoenix: Liam Livingstone, Ben Duckett, Trent Boult, Jacob Bethell, Benny Howell, Adam Milne, Dan Mousley, Tim Southee, Will Smeed, Chris Wood, Aneurin Donald.

London Spirit: Liam Dawson, Daniel Worrall, Kane Williamson, Richard Gleeson, Olly Stone, Ollie Pope, Keaton Jennings.

Manchester Originals: Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, Heinrich Klaasen, Matthew Hurst, Scott Currie, Josh Tongue, Tom Hartley, Sonny Baker, Tom Aspinwall.

Northern Superchargers: Harry Brook, Adil Rashid, David Miller, Mitchell Santner, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, Ben Dwarshuis, Graham Clark, Pat Brown, Tom Lawes.

Oval Invincibles: Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Tom Curran, Jordan Cox, Rashid Khan, Saqib Mahmood, Sam Billings, Gus Atkinson, Nathan Sowter, Donovan Ferreira, Tawanda Muyeye.

Southern Brave: James Vince, Jofra Archer, Tymal Mills, Chris Jordan, Faf du Plessis, Leus Du Plooy, Craig Overton, Laurie Evans, Finn Allen, Danny Briggs, James Coles.

Trent Rockets: Joe Root, Marcus Stoinis, Tom Banton, John Turner, Sam Cook, Sam Hain, Tom Alsop, Calvin Harrison.

Welsh Fire: Steve Smith, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Abell, Luke Wells, Stephen Eskinazi.