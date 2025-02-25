Former Pakistan captain questions players’ professionalism during India clash

Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed (left) celebrates dismissing India's Shubman Gill during their ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on February 23, 2025. — Reuters

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain and legendary batter Javed Miandad lambasted the national cricketers following the team’s gruelling defeat against arch-rivals India in the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 blockbuster clash in Dubai on Sunday.

Speaking to the reporters after the match, Miandad refused to blame the system or selectors and instead questioned the players over their professionalism and ability to excel in high-stakes matches.

“It is useless blaming the system, selectors, and all that. The question is, are these selected players short on anything? Does the PCB not take care of them? Are they not paid enough? So where is the passion and fire and professionalism to perform in big matches and tournaments?” Miandad questioned.

He continued his criticism by claiming that the national cricketers appeared under pressure even before the commencement of the high-octane clash.

“The truth is, our players were under pressure even before the match began. Look at their body language, not one of them appeared to be in a mood to dominate Indian bowlers,” he remarked.

For the unversed, hosts and defending champions Pakistan suffered a group-stage exit from the ongoing eight-team tournament after New Zealand denied them any chance to make a comeback by securing a comprehensive victory over Bangladesh on Monday.

The green shirts, who won the prestigious title in 2017 under wicketkeeper batter Sarfaraz Ahmed’s leadership, kicked off their defence against New Zealand in the opening match of the tournament on February 19 in Karachi and suffered a 60-run defeat.

Pakistan then suffered a six-wicket drubbing at the hands of arch-rivals India, inspired by a combined bowling effort and star batter Virat Kohli’s masterful century.

Notably, despite being knocked out of the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-finals race, Pakistan will take on Bangladesh in their last group-stage match on February 27 in Rawalpindi.