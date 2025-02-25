PCB to ‘increase’ security after pitch invasion during Bangladesh-New Zealand match

A man holding a photograph, invades the pitch and gestures towards New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra during the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 between Bangladesh and New Zealand at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on February 24, 2025. — Reuters

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced to increase security after a spectator invaded the field during the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 match between Bangladesh and New Zealand at the Pindi Cricket Stadium here on Monday.

The incident occurred after the 27th over of New Zealand’s innings when a spectator carrying a photograph invaded the field and forcefully tried to hug Rachin Ravindra, who evidently tried to distance him from the individual.

The pitch invader was then chased down by the security officials and was promptly escorted off the field.

Meanwhile, the PCB, in an official statement, shared that the individual was arrested and presented before the court earlier today.

He has also been banned from entering all cricket venues in the country, while PCB, in a bid to ‘ensure the safety’ of players and officials, vowed to increase the security personnel around the field at all of the Champions Trophy 2025 venues.

“The PCB has taken serious note of the security breach that occurred yesterday when a spectator entered the field of play,” the cricket board said in a statement.

“Ensuring the safety of players and officials remains our top priority. As a responsible organisation, we have engaged with local security agencies, who have committed to increasing security personnel around the field of play at all venues and strengthening access control measures.

“The individual involved was arrested and presented before a court of law today (Tuesday). In addition, he has been permanently banned from entering all cricket venues in Pakistan.

“To prevent such incidents in the future, the PCB is working closely with security agencies and venue authorities to review and reinforce security protocols.”