Champions Trophy: Group B semi-final qualification scenario after AUS-SA washout

This picture shows a general view inside the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi as a big screen displays a message confirming that the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 match between Australia and South Africa has been abandoned due to rain on February 25, 2025. — Reuters

RAWALPINDI: The seventh match of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 between Australia and South Africa on Tuesday was washed out without a ball bowled due to persistent rain here, resulting in the two teams sharing a point each.

While India and New Zealand have already progressed from Group A, the race for the semi-finals from B has intensified after the abandonment of the aforementioned fixture, with all four teams still in contention.

South Africa and Australia now have three points each after two matches with the former occupying the top spot in the standings due to a better net run rate, while England and Afghanistan are yet to open their account.

South Africa

The Temba Bavuma-led side are the best-suited team to seal a berth in the semi-finals, boasting a massive net run rate of +2.140.

Consequently, if the Proteas seal a victory over England in their last group-stage fixture on Saturday, it will be enough to propel them further in the eight-team tournament.

Even if they lose their next match, they can still make it to the Final Four but would then want England to lose at least one of their remaining matches.

Australia

Sitting second in the standings, the two-time champions also have fate in their hands as a victory over Afghanistan in their final group-stage fixture would seal their qualification.

However, if they lose then they will have to rely on South Africa to beat England.

England

The Jos Buttler’s side, who suffered a five-wicket defeat at the hands of arch-rivals Australia in their campaign opener on Saturday, face a daunting challenge as they now need to win both of their remaining matches to progress further.

Their game against Afghanistan on Wednesday is crucial for all four Group B teams. If Australia and South Africa lose their remaining group matches, the winner of the aforementioned fixture will advance into the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-finals.

Afghanistan

Making their first appearance in the prestigious tournament, Afghanistan now have to defeat two heavyweights Australia and South Africa to stand a chance at qualification.



Every qualification scenario from Group B

