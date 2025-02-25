Jason Gillespie questions absence of two Pakistan players from Champions Trophy Squad

An undated picture of Pakistan's red-ball head coach Jason Gillespie. — PCB

Former Pakistan head coach Jason Gillespie believes that the inclusion of young talents Irfan Khan Niazi and Sufiyan Muqeem could have significantly benefited the defending champions in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

In a recent interview, Gillespie expressed his surprise at their exclusion, particularly praising Niazi’s batting prowess and fielding abilities.

"Irfan Khan Niazi is one of the hardest hitters and cleanest strikers of a cricket ball in Pakistan. He is also the best fielder in the country. I cannot believe that he was not picked for the Champions Trophy," Gillespie remarked.

The former Australian legend also commended Sufiyan Muqeem’s potential, highlighting his skills and temperament as crucial assets for Pakistan cricket.

"Sufiyan Muqeem is a very talented cricketer who, if given the right opportunities, can be a great servant for Pakistan cricket. Already in his short international career, he has shown that he has the skills and temperament to play at the highest level. For the selectors and team management to leave him out and go into the Champions Trophy with just one proper spinner was a glaring mistake," he said.

Pakistan’s campaign in the Champions Trophy 2025 came to an abrupt end after suffering defeats in both of their group-stage matches against New Zealand and India.

The Green Shirts, who won the prestigious title in 2017 under Sarfaraz Ahmed’s captaincy, began their title defense against New Zealand. However, having already lost twice to the Blackcaps in a recent tri-nation ODI series involving South Africa, Pakistan struggled again.

On Sunday, New Zealand secured their spot in the semifinals alongside India after defeating Bangladesh in Rawalpindi, with both teams earning four points from their two victories.

In their opening match, New Zealand posted an imposing total of 320/5, courtesy of centuries from opener Will Young and wicketkeeper-batter Tom Latham.

Pakistan’s bowling unit struggled, with Naseem Shah being the standout performer, claiming 2/63 in his 10 overs. However, Haris Rauf was expensive, conceding 83 runs in his spell.

Chasing 321, Pakistan fell short, managing only 260 runs before being bowled out in 47.2 overs. Returning all-rounder Khushdil Shah top-scored with a 49-ball 69, while Babar Azam contributed a labored 64 off 90 balls.

Facing a must-win clash against arch-rivals India in Dubai, Pakistan’s batting faltered once again, posting a modest 241 before being bowled out in the final over. Saud Shakeel was the top scorer with 62 off 76 balls, featuring five boundaries.

India comfortably chased the 242-run target, winning by six wickets with 45 balls to spare, courtesy of a masterful century by Virat Kohli. Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav starred with the ball, taking 3/40 in nine overs.

With two losses, Pakistan’s hopes of qualifying for the semifinals became dependent on other Group A results. However, New Zealand’s win over Bangladesh officially ended their campaign.

Despite their elimination, Pakistan will face Bangladesh in their final group-stage match on February 27 in Rawalpindi.