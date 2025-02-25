Shoaib Akhtar calls Babar Azam 'fraud' after Pakistan's poor Champions Trophy campaign

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar (Left) and Pakistan's star batter Babar Azam (Right). — Screengrab/AFP

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar strongly criticised Babar Azam, labeling him a "fraud" after Pakistan's loss to India in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 clash on Sunday.

Babar and Virat Kohli are often compared due to their similar batting styles, but Akhtar dismissed the parallels, emphasizing that Kohli's mindset and influences are far superior.

Speaking on a TV show, Akhtar questioned Babar’s choice of role models, contrasting it with Kohli’s deep admiration for cricketing icon Sachin Tendulkar.

“We often hear comparisons between Babar Azam and Virat Kohli. But let me ask you, who is Virat Kohli’s hero? It’s Sachin Tendulkar, a man with 100 international centuries, and Kohli is chasing that legacy,” Akhtar remarked.

The former right-arm pacer then took a direct shot at Babar, suggesting that his mindset and influences were misguided.

“Who is Babar Azam’s role model? Let’s not name any cricketer, but you’ve chosen the wrong role models. Your thought process is wrong. You were a fraud from the beginning,” he added.

Babar, already under heavy scrutiny, had a disappointing performance in the high-pressure clash against India. He scored just 23 runs off 26 balls, despite hitting five boundaries, before falling cheaply.

Pakistan posted a modest target of 241, which India comfortably chased down in 42.3 overs, securing a six-wicket victory.

Meanwhile, Akhtar lauded star Indian batter Kohli, who once again rose to the occasion against Pakistan with a match-winning century.

“When Virat Kohli plays against Pakistan, you just know he’s going to get a hundred. He’s a modern-day legend, a white-ball run machine! There’s no debate about his greatness. I’m genuinely happy for him—he deserves all the accolades he gets,” he concluded.

For the unversed, on Monday, defending champions Pakistan officially became the first team, alongside Bangladesh, to be eliminated from the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, which is set to continue until March 9.

The Green Shirts, who won the prestigious title in 2017 under Sarfaraz Ahmed’s leadership, began their title defense against New Zealand.

Following their loss to the Kiwis in the Champions Trophy opener, Pakistan suffered a second consecutive defeat at the hands of India, where Virat Kohli led from the front with an unbeaten century (100*) while successfully chasing Pakistan’s total of 241 runs in Dubai.