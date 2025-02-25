Pat Cummins denies misattributed comments on India's Champions Trophy venue

Australian captain Pat Cummins walks off after the loss during game two of the Men's ODI series between against Pakistan at Adelaide Oval on November 08, 2024. — Cricket Australia

Australian captain Pat Cummins has strongly criticised an Australian publication for misrepresenting his remarks about team India's venue in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025.

Cummins, who is not participating in the tournament, accused Code Cricket of falsely attributing comments to him.

On Tuesday, February 25, Code Cricket published a tweet alleging that Cummins had questioned the ICC’s favoritism toward India in the Champions Trophy.

The report further claimed that the Australian pacer had labeled the tournament a "farce" and criticized teams for being allowed to choose their match venues.

However, the remarks in question were actually made by former England pacer Jonathan Agnew.

The 64-year-old had expressed concerns over India playing all their Champions Trophy matches at a single venue, which he argued provided an unfair advantage to Rohit Sharma's side, as other teams would be required to play at multiple locations.

"I feel very uncomfortable about the way India is being treated at the moment," Agnew told ABC Sport.

"This is wrong. If you're going to play international tournaments, you can't pick and choose where you play. I don't see how long this can carry on—it makes a farce of these tournaments," he added.

Despite these remarks originating from Agnew, Code Cricket erroneously credited them to Cummins. The 31-year-old was quick to respond, tagging the media outlet on ‘X’ and clarifying:

"I have definitely never said this. @codecricketau," Cummins wrote..'

Australian captain Pat Cummins reacted on X after false ellegations regarding him about India's Champions Trophy venue. — X/@patcummins30

The post was later deleted soon after the Australian captain reacted to it.

It is pertinent to mention that Australia began their campaign with a remarkable victory over England at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Batting first, England posted a record-breaking total of 351/8, the highest in Champions Trophy history.

Ben Duckett starred with the bat, scoring a sensational 165 off 143 deliveries. However, Australia chased down the target in just 47.3 overs, thanks to a dominant batting display.

Josh Inglis led the charge with a blistering 120 off 86 balls, while Alex Carey contributed a solid 69 off 63. Glenn Maxwell played a crucial cameo, smashing 32 off 15 deliveries to seal the win.

Australia squad for Champions Trophy: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa.