'He hasn’t learned,' Wasim Akram slams Shaheen Afridi’s inconsistency

An undated picture of former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram (Left) and left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah afridi during Champions Trophy match against India at the Dubai International Cricket stadium on February 23, 2025. — AFP/ICC

Former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram expressed his disappointment over Shaheen Afridi's inconsistent performances in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

In a recent interview, Akram pointed out Afridi’s lack of variety in his bowling, stating that he has not yet learned how to bowl outswing consistently.

“He hasn’t learned how to bowl outswing on a consistent basis. He has only two types of deliveries. Either he will bowl a yorker or keep straight. The world knows about his bowling now, and the batters are prepared to take on him. He doesn’t know how to take the ball away from the batter,” Wasim Akram said.

Meanwhile, former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez also criticised the national team’s pace attack, consisting of Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf, following their underwhelming performance against arch-rivals India in Dubai.

During an interview, Hafeez expressed disappointment over their repeated failures, emphasizing that the trio has consistently struggled in major tournaments since the 2023 Asia Cup.

“The trio of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf failed to deliver in the 2023 Asia Cup, 50-over World Cup, T20 World Cup, and now in the lead-up to the Champions Trophy 2025,” Hafeez said.

“It’s time to acknowledge that, despite their talent, they haven’t proven themselves capable of winning big tournaments for Pakistan. Let’s move on and give opportunities to other bowlers like Mohammad Ali, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Akif Javed, and Mir Hamza. These players are waiting for their chances—they are also Pakistani, and they deserve an opportunity,” he added.

Shaheen Afridi’s performance in the tournament has been particularly concerning. His bowling spells against both New Zealand and India were expensive, as he conceded runs without making a significant impact.

In the match against New Zealand, he bowled ten overs and gave away 68 runs without taking a wicket, finishing with an economy rate of 6.80.

Against India, his performance was also below expectations, as he bowled eight overs, conceding 72 runs while picking up two wickets at an economy rate of 9.25.

For the unversed, on Monday, defending champions Pakistan officially became the first team, alongside Bangladesh, to be eliminated from the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, which is set to continue until March 9.

The Green Shirts, who won the prestigious title in 2017 under Sarfaraz Ahmed’s leadership, began their title defense against New Zealand.

They suffered consecutive defeats against the Kiwis, who had already beaten them twice in the recently concluded tri-nation ODI series, which also featured South Africa.

Following their loss to the Kiwis in the Champions Trophy opener, Pakistan suffered a second consecutive defeat at the hands of India, where Virat Kohli led from the front with an unbeaten century (100*) while successfully chasing Pakistan’s total of 241 runs in Dubai.