"Even India’s B team would give Pakistan a tough challenge,' says former legend

Pakistan players chant the national anthem ahead of their Champions Trophy match against India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on February 23, 2025. — AFP

Former Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar has criticised the Pakistan team following their disappointing performance in the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, where the defending champions failed to retain their title and were eliminated in the group stage.

In a recent interview, Gavaskar stated that Pakistan's current squad is not strong enough to compete against India’s second-string team.

“I think even India’s B team would give Pakistan a tough challenge. It would be very hard for Pakistan’s current team to beat them,” Gavaskar said.

He also pointed out the lack of intent from Pakistan's batters.

“Mohammad Rizwan hit the first ball of his innings for a four, and I thought we were in for something different. However, the batters soon started blocking deliveries instead of rotating the strike. The Indian spinners completed their overs quickly, and it was surprising that Pakistan’s batters didn’t show any urgency,” he said.

Gavaskar further criticised Pakistan’s failure to develop bench strength over the years.

“Pakistan has talented players, but they haven’t been able to build a strong backup. It’s surprising that they have struggled to produce batters like Inzamam-ul-Haq. The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is being played domestically, yet it hasn’t yielded enough top-quality batters," he said.

"On the other hand, India benefits from the Indian Premier League (IPL), where players gain experience through domestic cricket like the Ranji Trophy before representing the national team. Pakistan needs to reflect on this and figure out why their bench strength isn’t as strong as it once was,” he concluded.

Pakistan, the tournament hosts and defending champions, became the first team—alongside Bangladesh—to be officially knocked out of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, which runs until March 9.

The Green Shirts, who won the title in 2017 under Sarfaraz Ahmed’s leadership, started their campaign against New Zealand, a team that had already beaten them twice in a recent tri-nation ODI series involving South Africa.

Following their loss to the Kiwis in the Champions Trophy opener, Pakistan suffered a second consecutive defeat at the hands of India, where Virat Kohli led from the front with an unbeaten century (100*) while successfully chasing Pakistan’s total of 241 runs in Dubai.