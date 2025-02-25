Champions Trophy 2025: Australia vs South Africa Rawalpindi clash at risk due to rain

Covers are on the ground due to rain ahead of the Champions Trophy clash between South Africa and Australia at the Rawalpindi cricket stadium on February 25, 2025. — X

RAWALPINDI: The seventh match of the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025 between Australia and South Africa, scheduled for Tuesday, is likely to be affected by rain.

According to the weather forecast, Rawalpindi is expected to experience a cloudy and cool day with intermittent afternoon showers.

The temperature will reach a high of 69°F, with a RealFeel® of 68°F. Winds will blow from the north-northwest at 7 mph, with gusts reaching up to 16 mph.

There is a 64% chance of precipitation, with an estimated 0.10 inches of rainfall expected over approximately two hours.

While cloud cover will be at 100%, thunderstorms are not anticipated.

Both teams head into this match with winning momentum, having emerged victorious in their opening fixtures of the tournament.

Australia began their campaign with a remarkable victory over England at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Batting first, England posted a record-breaking total of 351/8, the highest in Champions Trophy history.

Ben Duckett starred with the bat, scoring a sensational 165 off 143 deliveries. However, Australia chased down the target in just 47.3 overs, thanks to a dominant batting display.

Josh Inglis led the charge with a blistering 120 off 86 balls, while Alex Carey contributed a solid 69 off 63. Glenn Maxwell played a crucial cameo, smashing 32 off 15 deliveries to seal the win.

Meanwhile, South Africa registered a comprehensive 107-run victory over Afghanistan. The Proteas posted 315/6 before bowling out Afghanistan for 208. Ryan Rickelton was the standout performer, scoring 103 off 106 balls.

Captain Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, and Aiden Markram also chipped in with half-centuries to guide their side to a commanding total.

Australia squad for Champions Trophy: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa.

Travelling reserve: Cooper Connolly.

South Africa squad for Champions Trophy: Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch.

Travelling reserve: Kwena Maphaka