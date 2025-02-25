Australia vs South Africa Live Score, Champions Trophy 2025, AUS vs SA today match 07

Australia team (Left) celebrates during Champions Trophy match against England at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 22, 2025 and South African batters Temba Bavuma and Ryan Rickleton (Right) during Champions Trophy opener against Afghanistan at the National Bank stadium in Karachi on February 21, 2025. — ICC

RAWALPINDI: The seventh match of the Champions Trophy 2025 is just hours away, as Australia takes on South Africa at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

The toss, scheduled for 1:30 PM (PST), has been delayed due to rain, with covers on the ground.

The cut-off time for a 20-over match is set at 7:32 PM local time. With overs already being lost and the rain showing no signs of stopping, the situation looks uncertain.

HEAD TO HEAD

Australia and South Africa have clashed in 110 ODI matches, with Australia securing 51 victories and South Africa winning 55. One match ended without a result, while three encounters were tied.

Matches played: 110

Australia won: 51

South Africa won: 55

Tied/NR: 3/1

For the first time ever, these two teams will clash in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Australia squad for Champions Trophy: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa.

Travelling reserve: Cooper Connolly.

South Africa squad for Champions Trophy: Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch.

Travelling reserve: Kwena Maphaka