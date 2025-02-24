Champions Trophy: Pakistan squad reaches Islamabad for Bangladesh match

Pakistan's Naseem Shah (third from left) celebrates with teammates after dismissing New Zealand's Will Young (unpictured) during their ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 match at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on February 19, 2025. — Reuters

ISLAMABAD: The Mohammad Rizwan-led Pakistan squad arrived here on Monday for their last ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 group-stage fixture against Bangladesh, scheduled to be held in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

According to the details, following their arrival, the national team will rest today and will hold a training session at the Islamabad Club Cricket Ground here on Tuesday evening for their upcoming fixture.

Notably, the hosts and defending champions have officially been knocked out of the Champions Trophy 2025, underway until March 9, after New Zealand beat Bangladesh by five wickets.

The green shirts, who won the prestigious title in 2017 under wicketkeeper batter Sarfaraz Ahmed’s leadership, kicked off their defence against New Zealand in the opening match of the tournament on February 19 in Karachi and suffered a 60-run defeat.

Pakistan then suffered a six-wicket drubbing at the hands of arch-rivals India, inspired by a combined bowling effort, followed by star batter Virat Kohli’s masterful century.

With two defeats in as many matches, Pakistan’s chances to qualify for the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy 2025 had become bleak and had become dependent on the outcomes of the remaining Group A matches.

While New Zealand’s victory over Bangladesh denied them any chance of progressing further in the eight-team tournament.

Pakistan squad for Champions Trophy 2025:

Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha (vc), Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi.