Brydon Carse ruled out of Champions Trophy 2025, replacement named

England's Brydon Carse in action during their ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 match against Australia at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 22, 2025. — Reuters

LAHORE: Fast-bowling all-rounder Brydon Carse has been ruled out of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 due to a left toe injury, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed on Monday.

Carse, who was part of England’s playing XI that suffered a five-wicket defeat at the hands of arch-rivals Australia in their campaign opener on Saturday, will miss the remainder of the eight-team tournament after the worsening of his left toe injury, which he picked up in their recent away ODI series against India.

He will be replaced by leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed, who has thus far played six ODIs for the former World Cup winners.

“Durham and England bowling all-rounder Brydon Carse has been ruled out for the remainder of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy due to a left toe injury,” the ECB said in a statement.

“Carse sustained the injury during England’s opening Group B match against Australia on Saturday in Lahore.

“Leicestershire leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed has been named as his replacement and will join the squad in Pakistan later this week.”

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has also approved Rehan Ahmed as Brydon Carse’s replacement.

“The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 has approved Rehan Ahmed as a replacement for Brydon Carse in the England squad,” the apex cricketing body stated.

England, placed third in Group B, next face Afghanistan on Wednesday, while their last group-stage match is scheduled against South Africa on March 1.

England Squad for Champions Trophy 2025

Jos Buttler (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Harry Brook, Rehan Ahmed, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood.