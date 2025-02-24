Hosts Pakistan knocked out of ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025

Pakistan team in huddle during ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 match against India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on February 23, 2025. — AFP

KARACHI: Hosts and defending champions Pakistan on Monday, became the first team, alongside Bangladesh, to be officially knocked out of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, underway until March 9.

The green shirts, who won the prestigious title in 2017 under wicketkeeper batter Sarfaraz Ahmed’s leadership, kicked off their defence against New Zealand, who beat them twice in the recently held tri-nation ODI series, involving South Africa.

Batting first in the curtain-raiser, the Blackcaps racked up a massive total of 320/5, courtesy of anchoring centuries from opener Will Young and wicketkeeper batter Tom Latham.

Pakistan’s bowling unit struggled against a disciplined New Zealand batting unit, with Naseem Shah being their standout performer for his two wickets for 63 runs in his 10 overs, while his fellow pacer Haris Rauf was even more expensive, leaking away 83 runs in as many overs.

In response, the home side’s batting unit could yield 260 runs before being bundled out in 47.2 overs.

Returning all-rounder Khushdil Shah remained their top-scorer with a 49-ball 69, followed by Babar Azam, who made a scratchy 64 from 90 deliveries.

The holders then faced arch-rivals India on Sunday in Dubai, aiming to stay alive in the tournament.

But, their batting unit failed to deliver in the must-win high-stakes clash and could score a modest 241 before getting bowled out in the final over.

Middle-order batter Saud Shakeel was their top-scorer with a cautious 62 off 76 deliveries, comprised of five boundaries.

Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the bowlers for India, taking three wickets for just 40 runs in his nine overs.

In response, India comfortably chased down the 242-run target for the loss of four wickets and 45 balls to spare, thanks to Virat Kohli’s masterful century.

With two defeats in as many matches, Pakistan’s chances to qualify for the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy 2025 had become bleak and had become dependent on the outcomes of the remaining Group A matches.

But New Zealand’s victory over Bangladesh denied them any chance of progressing further in the eight-team tournament.

Notably, despite being knocked out of the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-finals race, Pakistan will take on Bangladesh in their last group-stage match on February 27 in Rawalpindi.