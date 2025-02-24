Pakistan likely to tour England for a five-match Test series: report

Pakistan's Noman Ali (left) celebrates with teammates after dismissing England's Shoaib Bashir (second from right) during the fourth day of the second Test at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on October 18, 2024. — PCB

LONDON: The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is planning to resume playing five-match Test series against teams other than Australia or India as part of its plan to revive the format, with Pakistan and South Africa lined up as their potential opponents, English media reported on Monday.

According to the report, England’s first expanded series against a nation, not part of the ‘Big Three’ – Australia, England and India – could be played as early as the summer of 2028, a window which falls between them hosting arch-rivals Australia and India for Test series.

“The England & Wales Cricket Board believes that series of greater length would help to cultivate interest in the Test game, beyond series involving other members of the ‘big three’, and show off the format’s unique capacity to develop narratives over multiple games,” the report said.

“It is also thought that longer series will create more of a sense of occasion,” it added.

The report further asserted that Pakistan and South Africa are the likeliest cricketing nations to be invited for a full-fledged series in the next three years, considering their historic rivalries with England and fan support in the country.

The ECB is reportedly discussing options for both four-match and five-match Test series with a strong consideration of taking a bold move and organising a five-match series.

For the unversed, England’s last five-match Test series against Pakistan dates back to 1992, ending in a 2-1 defeat at home against the Javed Miandad-led team.

Their most recent five-match Test series against South Africa, however, was played in 2004-05.