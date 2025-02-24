Key England player likely to be ruled out of Champions Trophy remainder

England's Brydon Carse celebrates with teammates after dismissing Australia's Alex Carey during their ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 22, 2025. — Reuters

LAHORE: England suffered a major potential setback to their remaining ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 campaign as their fast-bowling all-rounder Brydon Carse is likely to be ruled out of the tournament remainder due to a toe injury.

The 29-year-old pacer missed England’s training session today for their upcoming fixture against Afghanistan, scheduled to be played here at the Gaddafi Stadium on February 26.

Although he was declared fit for England’s campaign opener against arch-rivals Australia at the same venue on Saturday, his struggles depicted in his bowling as he finished as the most expensive bowler, leaking away runs at a dismal economy rate of 9.85.

The issue began with a blister during England’s recent three-match away ODI series against India and required stitches, resulting in the bowling all-rounder missing the final overs.

Meanwhile, as per the latest reports, his condition has worsened as much as he will miss England’s next Champions Trophy 2025 fixture against Afghanistan on Wednesday as well as their remaining game against South Africa in Karachi on March 1.

"We will have to wait and see," Joe Root told BBC Sport when asked about Carse. "There is still a good way out from the game, to find exactly what is up with Carsey. We will see how things pan out over the next few days."

Brydon Carse’s absence from England’s next game would mean Jamie Overton replacing him in the playing XI and in case of him being ruled out of the tournament remainder, Rehan Ahmed is reportedly in contention to come into the squad.

For the unversed, England need to win both of their remaining group-stage matches to qualify for the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-finals as they suffered a five-wicket defeat at the hands of arch-rivals Australia in their campaign opener on Saturday.

England Squad for Champions Trophy 2025

Jos Buttler (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood.