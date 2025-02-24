Michael Bracewell sets major Champions Trophy record for New Zealand

New Zealand spinner Michael Bracewell celebrates during Champions Trophy match against Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on February 24, 2025. — ICC

RAWALPINDI: New Zealand spinner Michael Bracewell delivered an exceptional bowling performance during the Champions Trophy 2025 clash against Bangladesh on Monday.

The right-arm off-break bowler registered remarkable figures of 4/26, surpassing former New Zealand spinner Paul Wiseman’s record for the best bowling figures by a Blackcaps spinner in Champions Trophy history.

Wiseman previously held the record with figures of 4/45 against Zimbabwe in the 1998 ICC Knockout Tournament in Nairobi.

Best Bowling Figures by a New Zealand Spinner in ICC Champions Trophy:

Michael Bracewell – 4/26 vs Bangladesh (2025)

Paul Wiseman – 4/45 vs Zimbabwe (1998)

Jeetan Patel – 3/11 vs South Africa (2006)

Daniel Vettori – 3/14 vs USA (2004)

Daniel Vettori – 3/43 vs Pakistan (2009)

The match, currently underway at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, saw Bracewell claim crucial wickets, dismissing Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah Riyad, reducing Bangladesh to 118/5 in 26.1 overs.

His stellar performance has now placed him atop an elite list in New Zealand’s Champions Trophy history.

In the ongoing sixth match of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, Bangladesh, after being put into bat first, posted 236/9 in their 50 overs.

They got off to a steady start, with openers Najmul Hossain Shanto and Tanzid Hasan building a 45-run partnership before Tanzid fell in the ninth over.

However, Bangladesh lost wickets at regular intervals and slumped to 118/5 in 26.1 overs, with Shanto still at the crease.

The Bangladesh skipper finally found support in middle-order batter Jaker Ali, who played a vital role in Bangladesh’s opening match against India. The duo stitched together a crucial 45-run stand for the sixth wicket before Shanto was dismissed by Will O’Rourke in the 38th over.

Shanto emerged as Bangladesh’s top scorer, playing a gritty knock of 77 off 110 balls, including nine fours. Jaker Ali contributed an important 45 off 55 balls, hitting three fours and a six, before being dismissed in the penultimate over.

Additionally, Rishad Hossain (26 off 25) and Taskin Ahmed (10 off 20) added valuable runs towards the end to help Bangladesh reach a competitive total.

When this, New Zealand were at 77/3 in 17 overs, with Tom Latham and Rachin Ravindra at the crease.

The Kiwis had earlier lost Tom Latham and Kane Williamson but remained steady in their pursuit of the target. Devon Conway was the latest victim to be dismissed by Mustafizur Rahman after scoring 30 from 45 deliveries.