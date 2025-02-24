‘We have to change a lot of things,’ says Abrar Ahmed after India loss

Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed bowls a delivery during their ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 match against New Zealand at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on February 19, 2025. — Reuters

DUBAI: Pakistan’s mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed on Sunday, acknowledged the need for drastic changes after the national team’s gut-wrenching defeat against arch-rivals India here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Abrar, who was the standout bowler for Pakistan in the aforementioned fixture, returning brilliant figures of 1/28 in his 10 overs, called for improvements in both batting and bowling departments.

"Some things did not go in our favour," Abrar said.

"We have to change a lot of things within the group.

"This tournament is like that you go out if you lose one match. We have to improve our batting and have to do more work on bowling."

Pakistan’s middle-order batter Saud Shakeel, who top-scored for the hosts with a scratchy 62 off 76 deliveries, echoed Abrar’s remarks and acknowledged that the green shirts did not play well in any of the three departments.

"We did not play well in all three departments and that is why this result has come and we have to accept this," Shakeel told reporters.

Shakeel further rued the team’s inability to build partnerships before claiming that the pitchy was playing slow during Pakistan’s innings.

"We are losing wickets in bunches and are not building big partnerships," he said.

"When we were batting the pitch played slow. We tried to bat deep but it did not happen.

"I am sure fans will be disappointed, just like we are.”