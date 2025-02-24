‘Stuck in the 80s,’ former captain slams Pakistan team after India drubbing

Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq (right) and Babar Azam run between the wicket during the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 match against India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on February 23, 2025. — AFP

DUBAI: Former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis lashed out at the national men’s cricket team after their disappointing defeat against arch-rivals India in the blockbuster ICC Champions Trophy 2025 clash here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Batting first, hosts and defending champions Pakistan could only amass 241 runs before getting bowled out in the final over.

India, in response, comfortably chased down the target for the loss of four wickets and 45 balls, thanks to a masterful century by their ace batter Virat Kohli.

The defeat marked their second in as many games and put them on the verge of an early exit from the eight-team tournament.

Expressing his frustration on the defeat, Younis asserted that the national team is ‘stuck in the 80s theory’ while referring to the scratchy partnership between skipper Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel, who added 104 runs in 24 overs.

He further coined the lack of consistency in the cricketing setup as a key factor behind the team’s woes.

“In Pakistan, I think even in the present we are stuck in the 80s theory. It’s 80s theory to take the game deep, if you need a run rate of 5, stretch it to 8 or 9 and leave it to the others to do it for you. This doesn’t happen. As you say, Wasim bhai (buddy), there is no consistency on any level, chairmanship, selectors or coaches,” said Younis.

“In modern-day cricket, it can’t happen that you fall short of the required run rate [and make a comeback]. Teams will not allow you to bounce back. You saw Australia chased 350 against England, there was no single instance where Australia’s required rate increased. That is the way to go. Although they lost early wickets, they lost three but kept pushing, looking positive, looking to attack, looking for runs.”