New Zealand thump Bangladesh to reach Champions Trophy semis alongside India

New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra celebrates scoring a century during their ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 match against Bangladesh at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on February 24, 2025. — Reuters

RAWALPINDI: Rachin Ravindra’s brisk century, coupled with Michael Bracewell’s four-wicket haul, powered New Zealand to a resounding five-wicket victory over Bangladesh, which propelled them into ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 semi-finals alongside India.

Chasing a modest 237-run target, the Blackcaps knocked the winning runs for the loss of five wickets and 23 balls to spare, courtesy of an anchoring fourth-wicket partnership between centurion Ravindra and in-form Tom Latham.

New Zealand, however, had a contrasting start to the pursuit as they lost in-form Will Young (0) and veteran Kane Williamson (five) inside four overs with just 15 runs on the board.

Following the early stumble, returning Ravindra joined Conway in the middle and launched recovery.

The duo shared an important 57-run partnership for the third wicket until Mustafizur Rahman struck in the 16th over to get rid of the opening batter, who scored 30 off 45 deliveries, hitting six fours.

Ravindra then joined forces with Latham and put New Zealand in a commanding position with a 129-run partnership.

He eventually fell victim to Rishad Hossain in the 39th over after top-scoring for New Zealand with 112 off 105 deliveries, studded with 12 fours and a six.

Latham, on the other hand, walked back in the 42nd over after contributing 55 from 76 deliveries, laced with three fours.

Glenn Phillips and Michael Bracewell then ensured there were no further hiccups in the modest run chase and steered New Zealand to a rewarding triumph.

Phillips remained unbeaten with 28-ball 21, while Bracewell made 11 off 13 deliveries.

For Bangladesh, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Rahman and Hossain picked up one wicket apiece.

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner’s decision to bowl first paid dividends as an all-round bowling effort gave them a modest total to chase.

Bangladesh got off to a relatively decent start to their innings as openers Najmul Hossain Shanto and Tanzid Hasan laid a solid foundation with a 45-run stand, culminating with the latter’s dismissal in the ninth over.

Bangladesh then began to lose wickets at regular intervals and were eventually reduced to 118/5 in 26.1 overs with Shanto still hanging on.

The skipper finally received ample support from the other end in the form of middle-order batter Jaker Ali, who scored a valiant century in Bangladesh’s campaign opener against India in Dubai.

The duo added an important 45 runs for the sixth wicket until Shanto fell victim to Will O’Rourke in the 38th over.

The Bangladesh remained the top-scorer for his side with a gutsy 77 off 110 deliveries, laced with nine fours.

Jaker oversaw Bangladesh’s batting expedition until the penultimate over and walked back after scoring an important 45 off 55 balls with the help of three fours and a six.

He was also involved in a handy 33-run partnership with Rishad Hossain, who made a 25-ball 26.

Bangladesh’s number nine Taskin Ahmed added further valuable runs at the backend with a 10-run cameo, coming off 20 deliveries.

Bracewell was the standout bowler for New Zealand, taking four wickets for just 26 runs in his 10 overs, followed by O’Rourke with two, while Matt Henry and Kyle Jamieson made one scalp apiece.