'Enough is enough,' Wasim Akram calls for major changes in Pakistan cricket

Former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram (Left) and Pakistan team (Right) get into hurdle during Champions Trophy match against India in Dubai on February 23, 2025. — AFP/ICC

Former Pakistan pace legend Wasim Akram criticised the Pakistan cricket team, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), and the selectors following the teams six-wicket loss to India in the Champions Trophy 2025 clash in Dubai on Sunday.

During a recent television appearance, Akram called for sweeping changes in the team, urging selectors to drop underperforming senior players and invest in young, fearless cricketers.

The former captain expressed frustration over the current squad’s inability to meet expectations.

“Enough is enough. We are losing in white-ball with these players from some couple of years. The time is to take a bold step. What is the bold step?" Akram questioned.

"As Waqar Younis was saying, bring young players, fearless cricketers, bring them in white ball cricket. Even if you have to make 5-6 big changes, do that, lose for the next six months, support those players. Start making the 2026 T20 World Cup team from now,” he added.

He further highlighted Pakistan’s alarming bowling statistics, stating that the team’s bowlers have collectively taken only 24 wickets in their last five games at an average of 60.

He also noted that among the 14 teams that have played ODI cricket this year, including Oman and the USA, Pakistan has the second-worst bowling average.

"We have seen everything, we have given chances, created superstars. In the last five games, all Pakistani bowlers together have taken 24 wickets at an average of 60. The shocking stat is that among 14 teams including Oman and USA who have played ODI cricket this year, Pakistan’s blowing average is second worst among these teams,” he said.

The 58-year-old also revealed that PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi had advised selectors to reassess the squad before the Champions Trophy, but they chose to persist with the same underperforming players.

“PCB chairman has to call up the selection committee, call the captain, coach and our five legends and ask them what is this selection. Khushdil Shah and Salman Agha, did it look like they will get out someone, Virat Kohli types,” he said.

“This is the fact and we have to say it. We had been screaming that this squad was not good. Even the chairman asked them one day before that change the squad if there is a need. These guys met for one hour and came out with the same squad,” he added.

Akram did not spare Pakistan’s captain, Mohammad Rizwan, holding him accountable for failing to assess home conditions and pick the right players accordingly.

“The captain is also responsible. He is the captain of the ship and leader. If he doesn’t know which match winners he needs in his own conditions, if he is unable to read his own conditions then it’s embarrassing," he said.

"There were around 8-10% Pakistani fans in the ground and they started leaving after Pakistan bowled 15-18 overs, I had not seen this in the history of Pakistan, this is unfortunate. We as a nation are very passionate…It’s frustrating,” Akram concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that the Men in Green are on the brink of becoming the first team to be eliminated from the ongoing tournament after suffering back-to-back defeats against New Zealand and arch-rivals India.

If New Zealand wins their second match against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi on Monday, both the hosts and the Bengal Tigers will be eliminated from the tournament after just six games.

Meanwhile, India and the Blackcaps will secure their spots in the semi-finals of the mega event.