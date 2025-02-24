Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Score, Champions Trophy 2025, BAN vs NZ today match 06

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner (Left) and Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto (Right). — ICC

RAWALPINDI: The sixth match of the Champions Trophy 2025 is currently underway, with New Zealand facing Bangladesh at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Playing XIs

New Zealand: Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, William ORourke

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Mustafizur Rahman



