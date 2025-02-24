New Zealand win toss, elect to bowl first against Bangladesh in Champions Trophy 2025

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner and Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto during the toss time ahead of Champions Trophy match at the Rawalpindi cricket stadium on February 24, 2025. — Screengrab/LiveStream

RAWALPINDI: New Zealand have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Bangladesh in the sixth match of the Champions Trophy 2025 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Playing XIs

New Zealand: Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, William ORourke

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Mustafizur Rahman

HEAD-TO-HEAD

New Zealand and Bangladesh have faced each other in 45 ODIs. The Blackcaps have won 33 matches, while the Bengal Tigers have claimed victory 11 times, with one match ending without a result.

Matches played: 45

New Zealand won: 33

Bangladesh won: 11

No result: 1

HEAD-TO-HEAD IN CHAMPIONS TROPHY

Both teams have met twice in the Champions Trophy, winning one match each.

Matches played: 2

New Zealand won: 1

Bangladesh won: 1

FORM GUIDE

Bangladesh will be looking to regain confidence after winning an ODI series against the West Indies but suffering a defeat in their Champions Trophy opener against India.

New Zealand, on the other hand, will aim to maintain their winning momentum after clinching the tri-nation ODI series against South Africa and Pakistan, followed by a victory in their Champions Trophy opener against the defending champions.

New Zealand: L, W, W, W, W (most recent first)

Bangladesh: L, L, L, L, L