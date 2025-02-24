Inzamam-ul-Haq lashes out at Pakistan’s Champions Trophy 2025 disaster

Inzamam-ul-Haq has resigned as the chief selector of the Pakistan cricket team in light of the allegations put on him. — PCB

Former Pakistan cricket legend Inzamam-ul-Haq expressed his disappointment over the national team’s lackluster performance against India in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match on Sunday in Dubai.

The former captain criticized both the team and the selection committee for their approach, calling for a serious review of Pakistan’s strategy in major ICC events.

In a social media video, Inzamam did not hold back his frustration.

“Review the players' performances once again. This is not the first tournament where we’ve performed like this. I’m not referring to a bilateral series. I’m talking about ICC events such as the Asia Cup, World Cup, and T20 World Cup,” said Inzamam.

The former chief selector lamented Pakistan’s inability to perform on big occasions, stating that the team struggles under pressure and collapses when it matters most.

"We are not even standing anywhere. We get knocked out right at the start. The moment there’s a little pressure, we completely collapse," he said.

One of the key points of Inzamam’s criticism was the team’s selection choices, particularly the lack of a backup spinner.

"I have a question for the selection committee. Out of these eight teams, seven have come from outside and are playing with at least one regular spinner," he said.

"Even if you look at the India match, Abrar bowled 10 overs and gave away only 28 runs, effectively containing the opposition. But you only selected one spinner for the entire squad, with no backup option. This isn’t just a mistake—it’s a blunder. How can you justify playing with just one regular spinner when the matches are happening in subcontinent conditions?" he added.

The 54-year-old also took issue with the team’s opening pair and batting order.

"Your selection has been so 'outstanding' that you didn’t even include a proper backup opener. Now, you’re making Babar open. You’re forcing Fakhar to open, even though he hasn’t done that for Pakistan in the last three years. Your world-class number three batter has had his batting position changed. Your selection deserves a round of applause for this brilliance," he said sarcastically.

The former batting great also questioned the repeated failures of Pakistan’s bowling attack.

"The way we lost this match—yes, the team played poorly—but there has also been no visible improvement in any department. The same fast bowlers are playing, with no change in their line or length, no improvement in their mental approach," he said.

"They conceded 70-75 runs in 10 overs against India, and the same thing happened again in this match. Bangladesh played better than us on this very pitch—they held the opposition and didn’t let them score as freely as we did," he added.

Pakistan’s struggles were not limited to the India match, as Inzamam also pointed out their poor performance against New Zealand.

"Even against New Zealand, our match was practically over 10 overs before the end. And in this match, too, the result became obvious well before the end," he said.