'Babar Azam is not the true king,' says Mohammad Hafeez

Pakistan star batter Babar Azam during the nets session ahead of their Champions Trophy opener against New Zealand in Karachi on February 16, 2025. — ICC

Former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Hafeez launched a scathing attack on star batter Babar Azam following his underwhelming performance against India in their second Champions Trophy match.

Hafeez's remarks came after the hosts and defending champions Pakistan suffered a six-wicket defeat to India in Dubai on Sunday.

“Babar Azam is not the true king; it is Virat Kohli. Look at his performances—he has dominated all over the world. Get out of your PR machinery; we need a performer,” Hafeez remarked.

Pakistan got off to a steady start, with Babar scoring five boundaries in his 23-run knock off 26 balls. However, he was caught behind off Hardik Pandya in the ninth over.

Speaking during a recent TV show, the former all-rounder further questioned Babar's impact in high-pressure games against India.

“Babar Azam is a good player, but tell me one Player of the Match performance he has produced against India,” Hafeez said.

He compared Babar's contributions to those of past Pakistani cricketers who delivered in crunch moments against India.

“Why do we always remember Shoaib Akhtar’s performances against India? Why is Younis Khan a big name when we talk about India-Pakistan matches? Shoaib Malik has had significant performances against India.

“Tell me one standout performance by Babar Azam—the best Pakistani batsman of the past decade—against India.”

The former team director also criticised Babar’s record in challenging overseas conditions.

“Babar Azam is not Inzamam-ul-Haq. Inzi Bhai used to win matches for Pakistan in difficult conditions.

“Babar Azam has not won a single match against India to date. He has been playing for the past 10 years but has never been Player of the Series in SENA countries. He has never led Pakistan to victory in Australia or England.

“We need to hold a mirror to ourselves and realize that the players we are banking on are not delivering. It’s time to move on and give opportunities to those waiting in the system,” he concluded.

For the unversed, after back-to-back defeats against Santner-led New Zealand and Sharma-led India, the defending Champions Pakistan will play their final group match against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi on February 27.