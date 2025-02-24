'For now, it’s over,’ Mohammad Rizwan on Pakistan’s slim Champions Trophy chances

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan during Champions Trophy match against India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on February 23, 2025. — ICC

DUBAI: Pakistan's white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan on Sunday admitted that his team is virtually out of the Champions Trophy following a crushing six-wicket defeat to India.

This loss comes on the heels of their 60-run defeat against New Zealand in the opening game.

The defending champions have only one group-stage match remaining, against Bangladesh, and must now rely on other results to stand a chance of advancing to the semifinals.

Pakistan has found itself in this situation repeatedly in recent tournaments, a scenario that Rizwan is not fond of.

"We can say for now that it is over," Rizwan said after the game.

"That is the truth. We'll see what Bangladesh does with New Zealand, then New Zealand with India and then what we do. It's a long road and it depends on other teams," he added.

"As a captain, I don't like depending on others. If you are good enough, you show it by winning and keeping things in your hands. Waiting on other teams, I don't like worrying about their results. What matters is that India and New Zealand beat us. They played strong and we didn't play well. If we get a chance [to sneak through] then so be it," he said.

The wicket-keeper batter acknowledged that the team would have to confront tough questions about their performances.

Their elimination will be confirmed if New Zealand defeats Bangladesh in Rawalpindi on Monday, marking the third consecutive ICC white-ball tournament where Pakistan exits before the knockout stages.

Taking over as white-ball captain late last year, Rizwan led Pakistan to ODI series wins in Australia and South Africa.

However, he expressed frustration over his team repeating the same mistakes seen in the tri-series involving New Zealand and South Africa, as well as their opening game in this tournament.

His own performance in this match—a 46-run knock off 77 balls—will likely come under scrutiny, similar to the criticism Babar Azam faced after the first game. His innings was slow-paced until a late acceleration, but his dismissal was one of three quick wickets in the middle order that halted Pakistan’s momentum.

"When you lose, you're obviously disappointed and it's a difficult time, difficult questions come up," he said. "We made mistakes in all three departments, that is why we lost today."

"In our team meeting yesterday we had said we'll target 270-280 on this, given the outfield was slow, the pitch was slow. If we'd got 280 the result might have been different. Saud [Shakeel] and I started building up a partnership, over which we took some time, but after that our shot selection was poor. That gave them a chance to take wickets and put pressure on our middle order. They built on it, and we couldn't stabilise ourselves," he added.

"We keep making the same mistakes. These aren’t new; we’ve been repeating them in the last four matches. We work on them, but we’re human, and errors happen. What I believe is that India’s effort was greater than ours. They were braver than us, which is why they won. We lacked bravery in key moments. Our fielding needed more energy, but maybe we fell short, and that led to mistakes."

Pakistan’s batting frailties were exacerbated before the tournament even began. Saim Ayub’s fractured ankle ruled out a young, in-form opener, while Fakhar Zaman was effectively sidelined just two balls into the opening match.

Their absence left Pakistan reliant on Imam-ul-Haq, an opener with a different playing style.

Similarly, Pakistan’s decision to include only one specialist spinner—Abrar Ahmed—has been questioned. Rizwan defended the squad selection but admitted the team lacked balance.

"In ODIs you can't have five genuine bowlers. Naseem [Shah], Shaheen [Afridi], Haris [Rauf], Abrar. The fifth, you see New Zealand have Santner and Bracewell, India have Jadeja and Patel. The best we had, the selectors picked them - Salman Agha and Khushdil Shah," he said.

"If we go with two genuine spinners, that means we are going with five bowlers and six batters and we can't make a combo of that. So yeah, there will be questions about having another spinner but you can't go in with five genuine bowlers in an ODI. Maybe in a T20," he concluded.