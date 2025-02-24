Former captain wants Pakistan to move on from Shaheen, Naseem & Haris

Pakistan pacers Shaheen Afridi (Left), Naseem Shah (Centre) during Champions Trophy match against India in Dubai on February 23, 2025 and Haris Rauf (Right) during the tournaments opening match against New Zealand at the National Bank stadium in Karachi on February 19, 2025. — ICC

Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez on Sunday criticised the national team’s bowling trio—Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf—following their poor performance against arch-rivals India on Sunday in Dubai.

During a recent interview, Hafeez expressed his disappointment, stating that the trio has consistently underperformed since the 2023 Asia Cup.

“The trio of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf failed to deliver in the 2023 Asia Cup, 50-over World Cup, T20 World Cup, and now in the lead-up to the Champions Trophy 2025,” Hafeez said.

“It’s time to acknowledge that, despite their talent, they haven’t proven themselves capable of winning big tournaments for Pakistan. Let’s move on and give opportunities to other bowlers like Mohammad Ali, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Akif Javed, and Mir Hamza. These players are waiting for their chances—they are also Pakistani, and they deserve an opportunity,” he added.

Turning his attention to Babar Azam, the former all-rounder questioned the star batter’s impact in crucial matches, particularly against India.

“Babar Azam has been playing for Pakistan for the past 10 years, yet he hasn’t been able to help Pakistan secure a single victory against India,” Hafeez remarked, comparing him to former Pakistan great Inzamam-ul-Haq.

Looking at the pace trio's performance in the two matches they played against the Kiwis and the Men in Blue, their bowling spell was nothing short of expensive as they conceded runs against both their opponents.

Shaheen Afridi was expensive in both matches, bowling 10 overs and conceding 68 runs without taking a wicket at an economy rate of 6.80. His spell against India was also not up to the mark, as he bowled eight overs, conceding 72 runs while picking up two wickets at an economy rate of 9.25.

Similarly, Naseem Shah bowled 10 overs, picked up two wickets, and conceded 63 runs against the Blackcaps. In his match against India, he remained wicketless in his eight-over spell, giving away 37 runs.

Lastly, Haris Rauf was the most expensive bowler in the match against New Zealand, conceding 83 runs in his 10-over spell while picking up two wickets. He was wicketless against India, where he bowled seven overs and conceded 52 runs.

For the unversed, after back-to-back defeats against Santner-led New Zealand and Sharma-led India, the defending Champions Pakistan will play their final group match against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi on February 27.