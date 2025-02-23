‘Feels good,’ says Virat Kohli on match-winning century against Pakistan

India's Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring a century during the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 match against Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on February 23, 2025. — BCCI

DUBAI: India’s batting stalwart Virat Kohli expressed satisfaction on guiding his team to a resounding six-wicket victory over Pakistan in the high-octane ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 match here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Kohli, who had not scored a century since his record-breaking ton in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-final against New Zealand, reclaimed his lost form in a high-stakes match.

Coming out to bat at number three with the scoreboard reading 31/1 in five overs, Kohli batted sensibly to oversee India’s pursuit and also brought up his 51st ODI and 82nd overall century, which earned him the Player of the Match award.

Reflecting on his match-winning performance, Kohli shared that he was delighted to contribute to his team’s victory, which put them in a strong position to qualify for the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-finals.

“To be honest, it feels good to be able to bat in that manner in an important game to seal qualification. Feels good to contribute in a game where we lost Rohit early, had to put in the understanding of what we learnt in the last game.”

He lauded Shreyas Iyer, with whom he shared a 114-run partnership for the third wicket, for allowing him to play his ‘usual ODI game’ by scoring crucial boundaries.

“My job was to control the middle overs against the spinners without taking too many risks, towards the end Shreyas accelerated and I got a few boundaries as well.

“It allowed me to play my usual ODI game. I have a decent understanding of my game, it is about keeping the outside noise away, staying in my space and taking care of my energy levels and thoughts.”

Kohli further revealed that he was focused on giving his all on each delivery in the field, which eventually rewarded him.

“Very easy to get pulled into the expectations. My job is to stay in the present and do a job for the team. My keynotes to myself are to put my 100% every ball in the field, and then God eventually rewards you.

“Having clarity is important, it was important to understand that you need to get runs when there is pace on the ball, otherwise the spinners can dictate things.

Virat Kohli then went on to laud top-ranked ODI batter Shubman Gill for setting the platform by taking on Shaheen Shah Afridi in the early phase of the run chase.

“Shubman did well against Shaheen, took him up. There’s a reason he’s the number one batter of the world.

“It was necessary to get about 60-70 runs in the powerplay, or we’d always be chasing the game.

“And there Shreyas is really coming into his own at number 4. Did well in India, and now out here as well. (On having a week off) To be honest, at 36, it feels really good. Will put my feet up for a few days as it takes a lot out of me to put that kind of effort into every game.