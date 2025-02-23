'Brainless management,' says Shoaib Akhtar after India defeat in Champions Trophy

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar reponds after national teams defeat in Champions Trophy match against India in Dubai on February 23, 2025. — X/@shoaib100mph

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar expressed disappointment with the national team following their heavy defeat against India in the Champions Trophy clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

In a video shared on his social media platform 'X,' Akhtar criticised the team’s lack of clarity and strategic planning.

"I am not disappointed because I already knew what was going to happen when you don’t select a fifth bowler. The world is playing with six bowlers, and you can’t even select five. You take two all-rounders with you—I don’t know what you’re thinking," Akhtar said.

The former pacer did not hold back in his criticism of Pakistan’s team management, blaming them for flawed selection and tactical approach.

"It’s just a brainless and cruel management, and I am really disappointed. What can we even say about the players? The management is like this, so the players are the same. They have no clue what they are supposed to do," he said.

"Intent is one thing, but they don’t even understand their skillset. In fact, they don’t even have a skillset. Do you think they will play lofted shots like Virat or Shubman? Really disappointing. Neither do they understand anything, nor does the management. They just went there to play," he added.

While Pakistan struggled, Indian star batter Virat Kohli played a match-winning knock, scoring an unbeaten century to guide his side to victory.

"Hats off to Virat Kohli—he is a superstar, a white-ball run chaser, a modern-day great. There is no doubt about it. And I am really happy for him. He is an honest guy. He has also completed 14,000 runs. This guy has achieved it all, and he deserves all the praise," Akhtar lauded.

Pakistan’s defeat against India marked their second consecutive loss in the tournament, having previously suffered a 60-run defeat against New Zealand in their opening match in Karachi.

Batting first, Pakistan struggled to post a competitive total, managing only 241 runs before being bowled out in the final over. Saud Shakeel fought hard with a half-century, but the total proved insufficient.

The teams new opening pair, Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq, added 41 runs before Hardik Pandya dismissed Babar for 23. Imam, making his return, was run out by Axar Patel, leaving Pakistan at 47/2 in 9.2 overs.

Rizwan and Saud Shakeel put together a 104-run partnership to steady the innings. Rizwan scored 46 before being bowled by Axar, while Saud top-scored with 62 before his dismissal.

Chasing 242, India secured a comfortable victory with six wickets in hand and 45 balls to spare. Kohli’s unbeaten 100 off 111 balls and Shreyas Iyer’s 56 off 67 balls sealed the win.

For the unversed, Pakistan will play their final group match against Bangladesh at Rawalpindi on February 27.