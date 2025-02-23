Champions Trophy: Pakistan’s semi-final qualification scenario after India defeat

Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed (centre) celebrates with teammates after dismissing India's Shubman Gill (unpictured) during their ICC Men's Champions Trophy match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on February 23, 2025. — Reuters

DUBAI: Hosts and defending champions Pakistan suffered their second consecutive defeat in the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 as they succumbed to a gruelling six-wicket loss against arch-rivals India here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Batting first, Pakistan could only amass 241 runs before getting bowled out in the final over.

India, in response, comfortably chased down the target for the loss of four wickets and 45 balls, thanks to a masterful century by their ace batter Virat Kohli.

With two defeats in as many matches, Pakistan’s chances to qualify for the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy 2025 have become bleak but the holders are still not mathematically out of the tournament.

The Mohammad Rizwan-led side are now dependent on the outcomes of all three remaining Group A matches.

Firstly, Pakistan would want Bangladesh to beat New Zealand on February 24 and then would have to beat the Asian side by a massive margin on February 27 in a bid to improve their net run rate besides earning two crucial points.

The green shirts would then hope for India to beat New Zealand comprehensively so that the Blackcaps also end up with two points and an inferior net run rate.



February 24: New Zealand vs Bangldaesh — Bangladesh win

February 27: Pakistan vs Bangladesh — Pakistan win

March 2: India vs New Zealand — India win

However, if New Zealand beat Bangladesh on Monday, then Pakistan, alongside Bangladesh, would be mathematically eliminated from the eight-team tournament, while India and the Blackcaps would become the first two teams to reach the final four.

Adding further to complexity, a washout in any of the aforementioned fixtures would also put an end to Pakistan’s chances of qualifying for the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-finals.