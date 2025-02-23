Mohammad Rizwan opens up after defeat against India in Champions Trophy

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan during post-match presentation after Champions Trophy match against India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on February 23, 2025. — Screengrab

DUBAI: Pakistan's white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan shared his thoughts after his side's defeat against arch-rivals India in the Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Rizwan admitted that Pakistan failed to capitalise on the toss advantage and credited India's bowlers for their disciplined performance.

"We won the toss, but we didn't get the benefit of it. Their bowlers bowled very well. Saud Shakeel and I wanted to take the game deep, but our shot selection let us down. They put us under pressure," Rizwan stated.

The wicketkeeper-batter further admitted Pakistan's shortcomings in all departments, particularly in fielding, which proved costly.

"Whenever you lose, it means you didn’t perform well in all departments. We wanted to squeeze them, but we couldn't. Kohli and Gill batted very well and took the game away from us. We need to improve in our fielding as we made a lot of mistakes," he added.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan’s defeat against India marked their second consecutive loss in the tournament, having earlier suffered a 60-run defeat at the hands of New Zealand in their opening match in Karachi.

Pakistan struggled to post a competitive total, managing only 241 runs before getting bowled out in the final over, despite a fighting half-century by Saud Shakeel.

Pakistan’s new opening pair, Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq, provided a steady start, adding 41 runs.

However, Hardik Pandya struck a crucial breakthrough by dismissing Babar, who departed after scoring 23 off 26 balls, hitting five boundaries.

Imam, making his return to the national team, failed to build on his cautious start and was run out by Axar Patel, leaving Pakistan at 47/2 in 9.2 overs.

Following early setbacks, Rizwan and Saud Shakeel stitched a 104-run partnership to steady the innings.

Rizwan contributed 46 off 77 balls, featuring three boundaries, before being bowled by Axar Patel in the 34th over. Saud top-scored for Pakistan with 62 off 76 balls, hitting five fours, before departing eight deliveries later.

India tightened their grip when Ravindra Jadeja removed Tayyab Tahir (4), reducing Pakistan to 165/5 in 36.1 overs.

Vice-captain Salman Ali Agha and Khushdil Shah attempted a brief recovery, adding 35 runs. However, Kuldeep Yadav struck twice in quick succession, further denting Pakistan’s progress.

Khushdil managed 38 off 39 balls, hitting two sixes, while Naseem Shah (14) and Haris Rauf (8) made small contributions towards the end.

Chasing 242, India secured a comfortable victory with four wickets down and 45 balls to spare. A match-winning 114-run stand between Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer sealed the deal for India.

Kohli was the star performer, scoring his 51st ODI century, remaining unbeaten on 100 off 111 balls, hitting seven fours. Shreyas Iyer also played a crucial knock, scoring 56 off 67 balls with five boundaries and a six.

For the unversed, Pakistan will play their final group match against Bangladesh at Rawalpindi on February 27.