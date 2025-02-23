Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s record during Pakistan clash

India's Virat Kohli (right) plays a shot during their ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 match against Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on February 23, 2025. — Reuters

DUBAI: India’s batting stalwart Virat Kohli added another feather to his cap as he became the fastest batter to score 14000 ODI runs on Sunday.

The right-handed batter achieved the milestone during India’s blockbuster ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 clash against arch-rivals and hosts Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium here.

Kohli, who made his ODI debut in 2008, became only the third batter in the history of the format to achieve the milestone, joining the likes of compatriot Sachin Tendulkar and Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara.

Notably, the 36-year-old is the fastest to achieve the landmark, conceding just 287 innings, 63 fewer than Tendulkar.

Fastest to 14000 ODI runs

Virat Kohli – 287 innings

Sachin Tendulkar – 350 innings

Kumar Sangakkara – 378 innings

Virat Kohli also holds the record of being the fastest batter to 8000, 9000, 10000, 11000, 12000 and 13000 ODI runs, highlighting his ability to score consistently in the format.

When this story was filed, Kohli was unbeaten on 24 as India had scored 89 runs for the loss of one wicket in 15 overs, while chasing a modest 242-run target against arch-rivals Pakistan.

For the unversed, this was the second record that Kohli achieved in the ongoing fixture.

During the first innings, he also surpassed Mohammad Azharuddin (156) to take the most number of catches for India in the format.

Heading into the highly-anticipated clash, Kohli was tied with Azharuddin and took two more catches to go past the former India captain.

Most catches by an Indian fielder in ODIs

Virat Kohli – 158 catches

Mohammad Azharuddin – 156 catches

Sachin Tendulkar – 140 catches