Saud Shakeel says ‘early wickets’ key to put pressure on India

Pakistan's Saud Shakeel plays a shot during their ICC Men's Champions Trophy match against India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on February 23, 2025. — ICC

DUBAI: Pakistan’s Saud Shakeel believes that his team can put India under pressure by taking early wickets as they defend a modest 242-run total in the blockbuster match of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Opting to bat first, the hosts and defending champions could accumulate a modest 241 runs before getting bowled out on the fourth delivery of the final over.

Leading the way for the green shirts was Saud, who scored a cautious 62 off 76 deliveries with the help of five boundaries.

The left-handed batter was also involved in an important 104-run partnership for the third wicket with skipper Mohammad Rizwan, but could not power his side to a formidable total by playing a big knock.

Reacting to his dismissal, Saud acknowledged that his dismissal was untimely and also revealed that the pitch had slowed down with time.

"I was just taking a chance there. It wasn’t the right time to get out,” Saud said.

Early on, the ball was coming onto the bat nicely, and there was some swing. But the pitch has slowed down now,” he added.

Saud Shakeel then went on to emphasise the need to put up a fight and termed early wickets key to pose a threat to the opposition.

“We have to put up a fight with the ball. Taking early wickets will be key to putting pressure on India. We need to strike early, definitely."