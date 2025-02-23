Babar Azam achieves major milestone during blockbuster India clash

Pakistan's Babar Azam plays a shot during their ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 match against India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on February 23, 2025. — AFP

DUBAI: Babar Azam on Sunday, added another feather to his cap as he became just the third Pakistan batter to score more than a thousand runs in 50-over ICC tournaments.

The right-handed batter achieved the milestone during the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 blockbuster clash against arch-rivals India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Although Babar could muster 23 runs from 26 deliveries with the help of five boundaries, it was enough for the star batter to breach the 1000-run barrier in 50-over ICC tournaments, joining the likes of legendary Saeed Anwar and Javed Miandad.

Legendary opener Anwar tops the list with 1204 runs, followed by Miandad with 1083, while Babar is at third with 1014 runs.

Meanwhile, Babar is the fastest to amass the milestone, taking 24 innings, one fewer than Anwar.



Fastest to 1000 runs in ICC ODI events for Pakistan:

Babar Azam: 24 innings

Saeed Anwar: 25 innings

Javed Miandad: 30 innings

Babar kicked off his ICC tournament’s journey with the Champions Trophy 2017, where he scored 133 runs in five innings and played a crucial role in his team’s title victory.

The right-handed batter had a breakout tournament, the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019, during which he accumulated 474 runs at a brilliant average of 67 with the help of a century.

He then had a relatively quiet outing in the next edition of the mega event in 2023, where he could pile up 320 runs in nine innings at an average of 40.

Babar then scored a scratchy half-century in the curtain raiser of the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 against New Zealand, which drew severe criticism from fans and cricket pundits.