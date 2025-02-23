Mohammed Shami bags unwanted record during Pakistan clash

India's Mohammed Shami reacts during their ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 match against Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on February 23, 2025. — AFP

DUBAI: India’s experienced pacer Mohammed Shami found himself on an unwanted list of bowlers as he bowled a forgetful over in the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 blockbuster clash against hosts Pakistan here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Shami, who opened the attack for India in the highly-anticipated clash, bowled 11 deliveries in his first over, the joint most by an Indian bowler in ODIs.

The right-arm pacer struggled to maintain his line as he bowled five wides on either side of the wicket.

As a result, Shami joined fellow pacers Irfan Pathan and Zaheer Khan, who had also bowled 11 deliveries in an over in 2006 and 2003, respectively.

Most balls bowled in an over for India in an ODI (including wides and no balls)

Mohammed Shami - 11 v PAK, Dubai today

Irfan Pathan - 11 v WI, Kingston 2006

Zaheer Khan - 11 v AUS, Wankhede 2003

Notably, all three instances occurred during the first over of the innings.

Adding further to his woes, the right-arm pacer presumably picked up an ankle injury in his third over and required medical attention.

Although, he managed to complete his said over and conceded only three runs he could not continue for the fourth and was consequently replaced by Hardik Pandya, who provided India a much-needed breakthrough by dismissing Babar Azam on 23.

Pakistan then lost another wicket in the next over when Imam-ul-Haq got run out, courtesy of a direct hit from Axar Patel.

When this story was filed, Pakistan were 55/2 in 11 overs with skipper Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel unbeaten on five and four, respectively.